Chicago Cubs Urged to Keep Two Possible Trade Deadline Pieces
The Chicago Cubs are facing a make-or-break month of July.
If they can turn their season around and put together some winning, they could get through the trade deadline and add more talent. On the other hand, if they keep playing the way they have recently, it seems very likely that some current players are sent elsewhere.
Should Jed Hoyer decide to sell, there are a few players who have come up as possible candidates to be moved. Cody Bellinger, Nico Hoerner, Jameson Taillon, Tyson Miller, and Ian Happ are all names that have come up.
While those names are players to keep an eye on as potential trade candidates, the Cubs are being urged to keep two of them.
Cubbies Crib, a website covering the team, believes that Chicago should hold onto both Miller and Hoener.
Keeping Hoerner would be a wise decision. He still has two more years left on his contract after 2024 and the money he'll be making is very team-friendly. Hoerner is a quality leadoff hitter and a very good defensive second baseman.
As for Miller, he has been a pleasant surprise after being acquired earlier this year. He has pitched in 17 games this season for the Cubs, completing 18.2 innings to go along with a 1.93 ERA, a 0.75 WHIP, a 5.7 K/BB ratio, and three holds. At 28 years old, he could be a long-term bullpen option for Chicago.
Both players have been bright spots in what has been a disappointing all-around year.
Trading names like Bellinger, Taillon, and Happ could all make sense. Getting more young talent and re-tooling in the offseason wouldn't be a bad decision.
Obviously, the best possible outcome for the Cubs would be to see the team turn things on in the month of July. They could go on a big winning streak and ended up sticking together and adding talent to the group.
The next few weeks will decide everything for Chicago. If they can't start winning baseball games, any player could end up being shipped out of town.
Expect to continue hearing a lot of rumors come out about the Cubs in the coming days. Hoyer and the front office will be very busy leading up to the trade deadline.