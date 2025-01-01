Chicago Cubs Urged to Pursue More Aggressive Moves for This Key Position
The Chicago Cubs have been very busy so far this offseason. Most notably, they have acquired Kyle Tucker in a blockbuster trade and followed that move up by trading Cody Bellinger.
Jed Hoyer has made quite a few smaller moves as well, but the hope is that he isn't done.
As the roster stands right now, the Cubs do not look like a serious contender in the National League. Adding Tucker was a big step in the right direction, but trading away Bellinger could still leave a hole in the lineup.
Matthew Boyd was signed in free agency to help bolster the starting rotation, but they could still use more talent there as well. The bullpen also needs more work.
With that in mind, Chicago has been urged to continue looking to add starting pitching.
Jake Misener of Cubbies Crib believes that the Cubs still need more help in that department. A team can never have enough pitching talent.
"You can't ever have enough pitching. That's been the case for years and it hasn't changed, with the Cubs jumping the market early in the offseason, signing oft-injured lefty Matthew Boyd to a two-year pact. The upside is undeniable, but counting on him to make 30 starts and pitch 150 innings feels like a big gamble. This is an area we know Hoyer has been focused all winter, with the Cubs linked to names like Jesus Luzardo, Luis Castillo and Pablo Lopez, so expect more pitching-related rumors in the weeks to come."
At this point in time, it seems likely that Chicago would prefer to make additions via the trade market. They have some money to spend in free agency if they choose to do so, but there are a lot of pitchers that they have been linked to as possible trade targets.
It's time for the Cubs to get aggressive. They have not been a contender for quite some time. Fans are starting to get restless and frustrated.
After the move for Tucker, Chicago gave off signs that it is ready to win now. If that is truly the case, more work needs to be done.
Looking at the National League Central division, the Cubs have a huge opportunity to win in 2025. There is no clear-cut favorite to win the division right now.
If Chicago does decide to go all-in and can bring in another impact piece or two, they will have a good chance to win the division. Unfortunately, fans have no clue about just how serious the Cubs really are about winning.