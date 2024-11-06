Chicago Cubs Veteran Pitcher Signs New Deal With Los Angeles Angels
It appears a longtime Chicago Cubs pitcher has found a new home.
It was reported on Wednesday by Bruce Levine that former Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks is nearing a deal with the Los Angeles Angels. The agreement is said to be a one-year deal with the club for approximately $3 million.
The 34-year-old will return to the same organization that drafted him in the 39th round of the 2008 MLB draft. The team was unable to sign him after he returned to Dartmouth College before the Texas Rangers selected him in the eighth round of the 2011 draft.
The right-hander has been with Chicago since being acquired from the Rangers during the 2012 MLB trade deadline, which sent Ryan Dempster to Texas.
Over his 11 MLB seasons with the Cubs, Hendricks posted a 97-81 record with a 3.68 ERA. He pitched 1580.1 innings and recorded 1259 strikeouts over that time, good enough for a 7.2 K-rate.
Hendricks was a crucial piece in helping the team with the 2016 World Series after leading the league with a 2.13 ERA. He finished seventh in the 2014 National League Rookie of the Year race and received votes for the NL Cy Young award in both 2016 (finished third) and 2020 (ninth).
He will leave the organization after completing a four-year, $55.5 million contract extension he signed in 2020.
It wasn’t the best final season for the veteran, as he finished the 2024 campaign going 4-12 with a 5.92 ERA and making relief appearances for the first time since 2016.
The Angels will look to get back into contention among their division after finishing 63-99, last in the American League West.