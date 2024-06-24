Chicago Cubs Viewed as Suitor for ‘Best Catcher Available This Summer'
The Chicago Cubs addressed some of their catching issues last week, releasing Yan Gomes and landing Tomas Nido. Gomes, once a valuable professional, struggled offensively.
While Nido isn't much of an offensive threat, either, it was worth the risk for the Cubs. In his first two games with the team, he's gone 1-5 with an RBI.
If the 30-year-old can just be average, it'd be a perfect situation for Chicago heading into the trade deadline. With many other needs, not having to overpay for a catcher and using prospects on others should be the goal.
Nido's .214/.250/.314 career slash line and just 16 home runs in 835 at-bats doesn't suggest that he can do that, however.
In the event that he doesn't figure it out, adding another catcher will be a priority. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed 13 trade candidates, including Elias Diaz. He named the Colorado Rockies catcher as a "potential fit" for the Cubs.
"Díaz might be the best catcher available this summer, combining a solid mix of offense (.303/.352/.439) and defense (91% framing, 89% CS above average). Díaz was hot at the plate in recent weeks, posting an .838 OPS in 28 games since May 3, but he landed on the injured list with a left calf strain earlier in June.
"He’s earning $6 million this season, his last before becoming a free agent, but his recovery from the injury will determine his trade status as July approaches."
While Diaz would be a rental, and it's tough to determine his price, the Rockies could ultimately get a decent package for him. A few contending teams will be looking to add a catcher at the deadline, making his asking price higher than it maybe should be.
At 33 years old, he's having a career season, which poses some worries. In 55 games, the right-handed hitter is slashing .303/.352/.439 with five home runs. If he continues at this pace, he'd have the best season of his career by a wide margin.
Buying high on players can often work out, but Diaz is a career 84 OPS+ hitter, so there's a chance that he'll return to that this year. He currently owns a 114 OPS+, the best of his career in a season where he's played more than 82 games.
If the price isn't too high, he could be the perfect addition. However, with other needs, they could opt to go a different route.