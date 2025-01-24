Chicago Cubs Waiting for Star Astros Closer To Approve Blockbuster Trade
The Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros have been coordinating their second blockbuster trade of the offseason, but now must wait for the player to waive his no-trade clause.
Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported that a move to the Cubs is now entirely up to Ryan Pressly, as the Astros have officially asked him if he would approve a trade to Chicago.
This means that Houston and the Cubs have the framework for a deal in place, but Pressly gets the final say thanks to his no-trade clause.
The star reliever had already said no to going to the Toronto Blue Jays and made it known he didn't want to go to either of the coasts, so it is clear that he is in no rush to leave the Astros.
It makes sense that the 36-year-old would be hesitant to leave Houston since that's his wife and kid's hometown and he is from Dallas.
The only thing that could really push him to want to move is getting back into a closer role.
Pressly was an All-Star closer for the Astros, but lost the job once they handed Josh Hader a massive contract for the same position. That moved Pressly into a setup role last year, which he struggled with to begin the season.
Still, he ended the campaign with a 3.49 ERA and proved he still has plenty left in the tank.
Chicago bringing him in would almost certainly mean handing him the keys to the closer role, which could also go to Porter Hodge if the deal falls through.