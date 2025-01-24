Inside The Cubs

Chicago Cubs Waiting for Star Astros Closer To Approve Blockbuster Trade

The Chicago Cubs seem to have a deal in place with the Houston Astros for a blockbuster trade, but are now waiting for the closer to approve it.

Dylan Sanders

Aug 31, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Minute Maid Park.
Aug 31, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Minute Maid Park. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros have been coordinating their second blockbuster trade of the offseason, but now must wait for the player to waive his no-trade clause.

Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported that a move to the Cubs is now entirely up to Ryan Pressly, as the Astros have officially asked him if he would approve a trade to Chicago.

This means that Houston and the Cubs have the framework for a deal in place, but Pressly gets the final say thanks to his no-trade clause.

The star reliever had already said no to going to the Toronto Blue Jays and made it known he didn't want to go to either of the coasts, so it is clear that he is in no rush to leave the Astros.

It makes sense that the 36-year-old would be hesitant to leave Houston since that's his wife and kid's hometown and he is from Dallas.

The only thing that could really push him to want to move is getting back into a closer role.

Pressly was an All-Star closer for the Astros, but lost the job once they handed Josh Hader a massive contract for the same position. That moved Pressly into a setup role last year, which he struggled with to begin the season.

Still, he ended the campaign with a 3.49 ERA and proved he still has plenty left in the tank.

Chicago bringing him in would almost certainly mean handing him the keys to the closer role, which could also go to Porter Hodge if the deal falls through.

Dylan Sanders
Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

