Could Chicago Cubs Consider Trading Star Infielder in MLB Offseason?
Ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline, there were rumors that the Chicago Cubs were discussing trades for star second baseman Nico Hoerner.
Hoerner has become a fan favorite and a key part of the Cubs.
Defensively, he has become one of the best second basemen in baseball. At the plate, he has been solid but did have a down year.
Jed Hoyer and the front office will look to power Chicago back into contention in 2025. They will be open to making moves this offseason in an attempt to accomplish that goal.
Could trading Hoerner end up being an option once again this offseason?
Could the Chicago Cubs Consider Trading Nico Hoerner?
Quite simply, the answer is that they absolutely could trade Hoerner. If the right deal presents itself, there is no question that the Cubs should be open to the idea.
At 27 years old, Chicago could opt to go either direction with Hoerner. They could keep him around and have him be an integral part of their future plans, or they could trade him for the best value they can find. It all depends on how they feel that they could replace him.
During the 2024 MLB season, Hoerner ended up playing in 151 games. He hit seven home runs to go along with 48 RBI, while batting .273/.335/.373.
Those numbers are solid, but they're far from irreplaceable.
Looking at potential replacements, the Cubs may already have a couple on the roster. Their top ranked prospect, Matt Shaw, could immediately come up and take his spot. They also have James Triantos who is closing in on being MLB ready.
Including Hoerner in a trade package for a proven bat, a closer, or even a top-ranked prospect might make perfect sense for Chicago.
Over the last few years, the Cubs have come up well short of expectations. That could make moving a piece like Hoerner necessary to change things up and try to take a big swing at another move to improve the team even more.
One thing is clear, which is that things have not been working as currently situated. Chicago cannot afford to have another quiet offseason with the hope that the current core will figure things out.
Fans should start coming to terms with the idea that the Cubs could make some moves this offseason. Hoerner could very well be one of them.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Chicago chooses to do this offseason. Very few players on the roster are "untouchable" and it wouldn't be shocking to see the Cubs try to make a major move.