Could Chicago Cubs Be Planning Massive Move After Freeing Up Over $55 Million?

The Chicago Cubs could be planning to make a significant addition this winter after reducing their payroll a staggering amount.

Kade Kistner

Jan 12, 2024; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer talks to the media after introducing pitcher Shota Imanaga (not pictured) during a press conference at Loews Chicago Hotel
Jan 12, 2024; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer talks to the media after introducing pitcher Shota Imanaga (not pictured) during a press conference at Loews Chicago Hotel / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Chicago Cubs have been active this winter.

They have completed a trade with the Houston Astros for slugger Kyle Tucker. Shipped Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees. And pulled off a trade with the Miami Marlins for Vidal Brujan.

But they have yet to make a splash in the free agency market.

According to FanGraphs, the Cubs' payroll is down nearly $55 million, with ChiCitySports noting that much of this is due to the departure of Bellinger and his $25 million contract as well as the loss of starter Kyle Hendricks and his $16.5 million contract to free agency.

Chicago is a very similar team at the moment, in terms of talent, as it was last season. Starting pitching could be a strength. But they will need a little bit more consistency on the offensive side of the house, especially in power as they ranked 18th in home runs last season with 170.

With $55 million or more remaining in the budget, the Cubs could look to pursue an available first baseman as the position has been a black hole for years. The top remaining first baseman on the market, and perhaps the best free agent in general, is former New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso.

Alonso's market has failed to really develop and Chicago could decide to take advantage and make an offer to his camp. That would give the Cubs their much desired power hitter while also solving their first base issue for the foreseeable future.

The slugger turned down a $158 million offer from the Mets last year and has been eyeing a long-term deal. That could end up back firing on him but that might just give Chicago the leverage it needs to sign the first baseman.

On the other side of the ball, starter Jack Flaherty is still available in free agency and looking for a home. Chicago could use some of the extra capital and sign Flaherty to a shorter term deal to help solidify the rotation.

Adding Alonso and Flaherty to the roster would catapult the Cubs to the betting favorites to win the NL Central, a goal they had in mind for last year but fell woefully short.

This is the perfect opportunity to show the fanbase that the franchise means business and is willing to return to their winning ways.

Published
Kade Kistner
KADE KISTNER

Kade Kistner is the publisher and beat writer for Sports Illustrated's Inside the Cubs.

