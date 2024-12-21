Could Chicago Cubs Pull Off Major Trade for Toronto Blue Jays Star Bo Bichette?
The Chicago Cubs could potentially use a new third baseman.
After trading away Isaac Paredes in the deal to acquire Kyle Tucker, the Cubs do not have any clear-cut options at that position.
Matt Shaw seems like the best bet to end up being the starter, but he is far from a sure thing for the 2025 season.
Could they consider making another big move this offseason to bring in a new third baseman?
As shared by Bleacher Nation, the Toronto Blue Jays seem open to the idea of trading Bo Bichette.
While listed as a shortstop, Chicago could move him to third base if they acquired him.
While they have not been officially connected to a potential trade for the star, it's a move that could make sense.
Recently, the Cubs saved a lot of money when they traded star outfielder and former MVP Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees. They could use some of that money to make a move for a player like Bichette.
During the 2024 season with the Blue Jays, he played in just 81 games. He dealt with a lot of injury issues, resulting in just four home runs, 31 RBI, and a .225/.277/.322 slash line.
Back in 2023, however, Bichette showed off his star power.
He hit 20 home runs to go along with 73 RBI and a slash line of .306/.339/.475 in 135 games.
At just 26 years old, Bichette would be a long-term addition for Chicago. He would not come cheap and would require a contract extension after a trade, but he could be the exact missing piece the lineup needs.
Making this move would likely be an upgrade over what the Cubs would get from Shaw this season. The top prospect is close to playing at the Major League level, but Chicago wants to compete for the playoffs in 2025.
Acquiring Bichette would also give the Cubs options in the future.
They could end up trading Nico Hoerner and playing Shaw or Bichette at second base down the road.
HIs presence would open up a lot of different things for Chicago.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about the Cubs in the coming days and weeks.
They could consider pursuing a trade for Bichette, but they may opt to explore other ways to improve even more for the 2025 campaign.