Cubs Agree to Deal with Former Mets Reliever to Help Bolster Bullpen
The Chicago Cubs have landed some help in their bullpen.
As first reported on Tuesday night by MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Cubs are signing left-handed pitcher Genesis Cabrera after he elected free agency following being waived from the New York Mets.
Whether or not Cabrera immediately jumps to the big league roster or starts in Triple-A Iowa remains to be seen, but he has a good bit of experience with various Major League teams.
This year, he was called up by the Mets earlier this month and made six appearances before they parted ways. The 28-year-old pitched to a 3.52 ERA and 1.304 WHIP, striking out seven and walking three in 7.2 innings pitched.
Cabrera spent the 2024 season with the Toronto Blue Jays after being acquired by them the deadline prior and posted an ERA of 3.59 and WHIP of 1.468 over 69 appearances.
He has also spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals after being traded there by his original franchise -- the Tampa Bay Rays -- in 2018.
Across seven seasons which have encompassed 278 appearances, Cabrera has a career ERA of 3.88 and WHIP of 1.348 with 275 strikeouts in 283.1 and a record of 17-14.
He has never been an elite, shutdown reliever, but Cabrera has a ton of big league experience and should absolutely be able to, at the worst, give Chicago some more depth within the bullpen.
It would not be a surprise to see him throwing some major innings the rest of the way as the Cubs have struggled in that area all year long.