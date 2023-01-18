The Chicago Cubs have claimed right-handed pitcher Julian Merryweather off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays.

In order to make room on the 40-man roster, right-hander Manny Rodríguez has been designated for assignment.

The 31-year-old Merryweather appeared in 47 games the last three seasons for the Blue Jays and compiled a 5.64 ERA. His fastball topped out in the high ‘90s.

Rodriguez, 26, suffered a right elbow strain last season and was out for four months. Rodríguez went 2-0 with a 3.29 ERA and four saves in 14 relief outings for the Cubs in ‘22. He has appeared in 34 career Major League games, all in relief, going 5-3 with a 4.88 ERA and five saves.

Merryweather was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the fifth round of the 2014 draft out of Oklahoma Baptist University.

