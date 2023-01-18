Skip to main content
Chicago Cubs Sign Players During Free Agency
Cubs Claim Merryweather From Toronto, Designate Rodriguez

The Chicago Cubs claim Julian Merryweather while designating Manny Rodríguez for assignment.
The Chicago Cubs have claimed right-handed pitcher Julian Merryweather off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays.

In order to make room on the 40-man roster, right-hander Manny Rodríguez has been designated for assignment.

The 31-year-old Merryweather appeared in 47 games the last three seasons for the Blue Jays and compiled a 5.64 ERA. His fastball topped out in the high ‘90s.

Rodriguez, 26, suffered a right elbow strain last season and was out for four months. Rodríguez went 2-0 with a 3.29 ERA and four saves in 14 relief outings for the Cubs in ‘22. He has appeared in 34 career Major League games, all in relief, going 5-3 with a 4.88 ERA and five saves.

Merryweather was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the fifth round of the 2014 draft out of Oklahoma Baptist University.

