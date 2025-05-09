Cubs Fan Comes Up with Incredible ‘Pope’ Parlay as Leo XIV is Elected to Post
With the news of Robert Prevost's election, Chicago fans are having a hay day with the potential for some classic Pope Leo XIV sports betting. For one fan, "The Pope Parlay" has been set in motion, placing the Chicago Cubs as favorites to win the 2025 World Series.
To complete the parlay, this same fan also picked the Villanova Wildcats to take home the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship. Pope Leo XIV, a Villanova alumnus, is sparking interest in fans of all backgrounds.
Could part of "The Pope Parlay" really come to fruition for Cubs fans this upcoming October?
Currently, Chicago is leading the NL Central by a wide margin, sitting three games ahead of the No. 2 team. Based on the current standings and the wholesome teamwork that the Cubs have been displaying on the field, "The Pope Parlay" could come true.
With Pete Crow-Armstrong's recent breakout in performance and display of elite talent, Chicago should be in a good position to continue dominating the NL Central and the league as a whole.
Kyle Tucker is proving to be a bit of a speed bump for the Cubs, but their performance has hardly been affected by any contract news.
Chicago has also called up top pitching prospect Cade Horton from their Triple-A team, adding another star to their roster for some help on the mound.
With all of these heavy-hitters and field geniuses, the Cubs have a very real shot at getting a well-deserved postseason berth.
"The Pope Parlay" isn't too far off base for fans and Pope Leo XIV.