Cubs Made Intentions Clear with Biggest In-Season Move Involving Top Prospect
The Chicago Cubs have suffered some potentially season-altering injuries already during the 2025 MLB regular season.
Losing Justin Steele is a massive blow given how consistent he has been over the last few years as a front-end starter. If Shota Imanaga is sidelined for an extended period of time, along with him, their pitching woes are going to be exacerbated that much more.
A major reason the Cubs have been able to overcome any of their issues on the mound has been an incredibly productive offseason.
Chicago is tearing the cover off the ball, receiving contributions from virtually every player up and down their roster.
Kyle Tucker, their star acquisition this offseason in a trade with the Houston Astros, is doing everything the team had hoped for and more and his teammates are following suit.
Catcher Carson Kelly has been incredible after signing a two-year, $11.5 million deal in free agency this past winter. Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong is coming into his own, matching his incredible defensive skill with a breakout at the plate.
First baseman Michael Busch, shortstop Dansby Swanson, left fielder Ian Happ, designated hitter Seiya Suzuki and catcher Miguel Amaya all have OPS+ numbers above the league average entering play on May 9 as well.
What Has Been Cubs Most Impactful Move In-Season?
There was only one player on the Opening Day roster who never quite found their groove — rookie third baseman Matt Shaw.
The team’s top prospect recorded a .172/.294/.241 slash line with a 55 OPS+ and 0.0 WAR through 68 plate appearances before the team opted to send him to Triple-A.
In the opinion of Levi Weaver of The Athletic (subscription required), it was the biggest in-season move the team has made thus far, and it signaled just how serious they were about contending.
The Cubs could have easily let him work through the growing pains but they made a move at the first sign of struggling. Their goal is to make the postseason and given his level of production at the time, he wasn’t aiding in that pursuit.
So, a move was made and the team has been relying on veteran Jon Berti to fill the void more often than not. He has been serviceable with a .271/.338/.305 slash line with seven stolen bases.
It is something to keep an eye on as Chicago should be scouring the market for a potential upgrade if they aren’t comfortable enough with Shaw handling the job full-time. Berti hasn’t really hurt the team but his impact is limited as his stat line suggests.