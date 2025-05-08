Cubs Reportedly Calling Up Top Pitching Prospect After Dominant Start to Season
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly making a decision that many have expected for the last couple of weeks.
As first reported by Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register, the Cubs are calling up top pitching prospect Cade Horton from Triple-A Iowa after what has been an absolutely incredible start to the season.
Through six starts this season, the right-handed 23-year-old has pitched to a 1.24 ERA and 0.862 WHIP, striking out 33 batters in 29 innings, giving up just 12 hits on the season so far.
Chicago is in desperate need of help in the pitching department after losing Justin Steele for the season with an elbow injury and now losing Shota Imanaga to a hamstring issue for at least the next couple of weeks.
Rather than continuing to try to get creative with a staff that is seemingly growing thinner by the day, the Cubs are instead deciding to roll the dice on the youngster.
Currently rated as the No. 46 prospect in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline, Horton has been about as good as could possibly be hoped for this season after an up and down 2024 season.
In four Double-A starts, he pitched to a 1.10 ERA before being promoted and finishing with five starts in Triple-A that ended with a 7.50 ERA.
Clearly, Horton took a step this offseason and entered 2025 ready to prove that he belongs in the big leagues.
Birch's report indicated Horton will be called up for this weekend's series against the New York Mets, which if accurate would likely have him in line to start on Saturday evening in Queens.