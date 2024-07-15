Cubs Select Florida State's Star Infielder with No. 14 Pick in 2024 MLB Draft
The Chicago Cubs have a very talented farm system already, but they have an opportunity to add to that nucleus of young talent in the 2024 MLB draft. In the first round at No. 14 overall, the Cubs decided to select Florida State Seminoles star third baseman Cam Smith.
Jed Hoyer and the front office could not be more excited to add Smith to the organization.
Chicago has done an excellent job of adding talent throughout recent MLB drafts. They have talent in most positions and pitching talent as well. Adding Smith will simply add more to their future potential.
During the 2024 college baseball season with Florida State, Smith ended up hitting .387/.488/.654 to go along with 16 home runs and 57 RBI. He was a huge part of the Seminoles' dangerous lineup alongside outfielder James Tibbs III. Now, he'll be asked to become a huge piece of the future for the infield.
It will be interesting to see how Smith develops over the next few years. He offers the Cubs legitimate star potential if he reaches his full ability.
Now, Chicago will have opportunities to add more talent throughout the rest of the draft.
Following the MLB draft, the Cubs moves are not likely to stop. With the MLB trade deadline coming up later this month, the front office is likely going to remain busy.
The future is relatively uncertain for Chicago, but the selection of Smith is a great get and gives the Cubs the potential of a future superstar.