Do Chicago Cubs Have Significant Chances to Sign Free Agent Star Pitcher?
Over the last few weeks, the Chicago Cubs have been linked heavily to quite a few high-profile free agent starting pitchers.
Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, and even Blake Snell have been suggested as potential targets.
While the Cubs could pursue another elite starting pitcher, they have other holes on the roster that look to be more of a need. However, the rumors have been persistent that Jed Hoyer and the front office could add another starter to their rotation.
Burnes seems likely to be "out of reach," but Fried is a name that has been becoming more popular in the rumor mill for Chicago.
Now, MLB.com has revealed the chances that the Cubs will end up landing Fried this offseason.
They give Chicago a 21 percent chance to sign the Atlanta Braves' free agent star. That percentage gives them the second-best chance to sign him, with the Los Angeles Dodgers coming in at No. 1 with a 29 percent chance of landing Fried.
Fried would be a huge addition for the Cubs. Again, a starting pitcher is not the biggest need, but signing the 30-year-old starter would give them one of the best rotations in baseball.
Right now, Chicago is projected to have Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon, and Javier Assad penciled in as their starters. Fried would round out that rotation perfectly.
There is a chance that signing Fried could give them the ability to move on from Taillon in a trade. Assad could also be shipped out of town. Both players could bring in a piece to help in the lineup.
During the 2024 MLB season with the Braves, Fried ended up making 29 starts. He compiled an 11-10 record to go along with a 3.25 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP, a 2.9 K/BB ratio, and 174.1 innings pitched.
Those numbers would certainly help the Cubs as they look to get back into the playoffs. Over the last few years, they have come up short and have not been able to be a contender in the National League.
Depending on the price tag, signing Fried would make sense. Chicago should not overpay to bring a starting pitcher onboard. But, if he's willing to sign a team-friendly contract they could consider the option.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Hoyer and the Cubs choose to do. If they want to be a contender in 2025, they need to get aggressive and bring in at least a couple of impact pieces to add to the roster left over from 2024.