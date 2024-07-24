Don't Count Out Chicago Cubs Pursuing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Trade
The Chicago Cubs are looking like a potential seller ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline. After Jed Hoyer recently revealed that the team will not pursue moves to win specifically in 2024, many took that as a statement that the front office would sell off talent.
What if that wasn't the case? What if Hoyer was saying that they'll pursue talent to help them win in the future?
At this point with just a week left until the trade deadline, there are plenty of elite players who could be acquired that would help beyond the 2024 season. Could the Cubs consider pursuing improvements that would have contract control for the future?
One option that has been linked heavily to Chicago is a trade for Toronto Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. That could be a move that is still on the table.
Guerrero has another season on his deal after the 2024 campaign. If the Cubs were to acquire him, they could work to get a new contract extension done with him.
Chicago would be wise to pursue long-term talent. At 25 years old, Guerrero could quickly become the face of the Cubs' franchise. He would also provide the team with the big bat that the offense has needed.
Throughout the course of the 2024 season with the Blue Jays, Guerrero has played in 98 games. He has hit 16 home runs and chipped in 59 RBI, while batting .292/.361/.473. Those numbers would be a massive addition for a Chicago offense that has struggled with production at times.
Hoyer also made it clear that the Cubs plan to compete next season. Why would they sell off their veteran talent if that is indeed the case? They aren't looking to go into a rebuild.
While his comments make it sound like Chicago could sell, they might only sell veteran players on expiring deals. Names like Cody Bellinger, Ian Happ, and Jameson Taillon might very well be off limits.
Couple that with a move to acquire a superstar for the future and the Cubs could be right back in contention next season.
Obviously, everything is just pure speculation at this point in time. Chicago could sell off a lot of talent and move forward with a younger roster.
That is also possible, but maybe the Cubs simply want to focus on buying talent that will help the team past the 2024 season. Guerrero would fit that bill and would be a perfect trade target.
Don't count out Chicago on pursuing talent for the future just yet. They might not be in full sell mode.