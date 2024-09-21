Dream Chicago Cubs Target 'Might Cost $500 Million' in Free Agency
There have been conflicting reports about the Chicago Cubs' interest in New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto.
Some reports have suggested that the Cubs will be interested in the left-handed slugger, while others have said they don't want to spend as much money as he could potentially get.
There's no debating the type of talent Soto has, as he's arguably a top-three hitter in the sport.
When factoring in that he's only 25 years old, there might not be a more valuable player outside of Shohei Ohtani in the Big Leagues.
Still, that doesn't necessarily mean that Chicago should go out and give him the type of money he might be looking for.
On one hand, this lineup needs all the help it can get. However, would one player truly help them reach their goals?
If the front office believes they'd be closer to those goals by adding him, which they would be, then signing him makes sense.
However, that also has to mean they'd add other players. This lineup clearly hasn't been good enough over the past 18 months to only add Soto.
If his contract were to fall to about $400 million, which would still be a big chunk of change to pay, there shouldn't be any reason why they don't go after him.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report doesn't expect that to be the case, writing that "it might cost $500 million" to get a deal done for the Dominican Republic native.
"Still only 25 years old, Soto is already in his seventh MLB season and is unquestionably one of baseball's most accomplished hitters with a 160 OPS+, 200 home runs and 36.2 WAR already to his credit... Can the Yankees afford to keep him? Can they afford to let him get away? It might cost $500 million to get a deal done, but he is a game-changing talent."
Diving into his numbers, it's easy to see why he's worth as much as many are predicting. He's slashing .286/.418/.575 with a 178 OPS+ and 40 home runs.
Doing that in the bright lights of New York City is also an added bonus.
That should make the Cubs front office comfortable about him potentially doing that in another tough city like Chicago.
Everything will work itself out over the winter, but if one thing has to happen, the Cubs need to find a way to add more help offensively.
Soto would do just that.