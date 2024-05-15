'Five-Tool Superstar' Viewed as Prospect Who Could Get Traded by Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs will have some tough decisions to make prior to the MLB trade deadline.
While it always hurts to watch promising prospects get traded, the Cubs are in a position to win now, and moving them isn't a bad idea.
Featuring one of the top, if not the best farm system in baseball, they're well-positioned to make a move.
There are multiple prospects who could get traded by Chicago to bolster their Major League roster. The front office will have to decide who they want to keep around for the future and look at players they feel comfortable dealing now.
Riley Cavanagh of Cubbies Crib listed five prospects who could get traded around the deadline, including one of their most coveted youngsters.
"Kevin Alcantara is going to be the name that hurts the most to put on this list because he is the only player on the list that could become a legitimate five-tool superstar for another team," Cavanagh wrote.
When looking at what Kevin Alcantara has put together during his minor league career, the tools jump off the chart. He has a career slash line of .279/.347/.452 with 38 home runs in 1,173 at-bats. His power numbers improved over the past two seasons, blasting 13 and 15 home runs in 2022 and 2023.
In the 2024 season, the 21-year-old has hit four home runs in 29 games.
While moving Alcantara won't be an easy decision, the outfielder could also be a part of a deal that helps bring back a veteran player who can make an impact right now.
He's currently the No. 5 ranked prospect in this loaded system and has an MLB ETA of 2025, according to MLB.com.
However, with two other outfielders listed ahead of him, and already having outfielders on the big league roster with a clear future, he could be the one who ends up getting dealt.