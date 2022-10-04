FOCO Releases Limited Edition Cubs Day of the Dead Bobblehead

Our friends over at FOCO have released yet another unique collection bobbleheads, and this time, it's celebrating Día de los Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead.

The Calavera Bobblehead Collection, honors the Mexican holiday, Day of The Dead, celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2, and is among FOCO's most popular collections of the year.

The collection features a Calavera skeleton riding a skeleton horse as he plays a trumpet. Both the Calavera and the horse have Chicago Cubs colors and logos on them and stand atop a Cubs-themed base with several candles along it.

Check out the entire collection here.

Each one will be limited to 522 units, retail for $70, and stand at 8 in. tall. These bobbles will also launch in stock, so they’ll be the perfect gift for the upcoming holidays!

The Chicago Cubs Calvera edition bobblehead stands at 8 in. tall.

Cubs fans, find a special way to support your team this holiday season, as the limited edition bobble works as a great gift or newest addition to your collectibles!

