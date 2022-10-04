FOCO Releases Limited Edition Cubs Day of the Dead Bobblehead

Skip to main content

FOCO Releases Limited Edition Chicago Cubs Day of the Dead Bobblehead

FOCO has released a special Chicago Cubs bobblehead that would be a perfect addition for any collector!

Our friends over at FOCO have released yet another unique collection bobbleheads, and this time, it's celebrating Día de los Muertos, also known as the Day of the Dead.

The Calavera Bobblehead Collection, honors the Mexican holiday, Day of The Dead, celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2, and is among FOCO's most popular collections of the year. 

The collection features a Calavera skeleton riding a skeleton horse as he plays a trumpet. Both the Calavera and the horse have Chicago Cubs colors and logos on them and stand atop a Cubs-themed base with several candles along it. 

Check out the entire collection here

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Each one will be limited to 522 units, retail for $70, and stand at 8 in. tall. These bobbles will also launch in stock, so they’ll be the perfect gift for the upcoming holidays!

The Chicago Cubs Calvera edition bobblehead stands at 8 in. tall.

The Chicago Cubs Calvera edition bobblehead stands at 8 in. tall.

Cubs fans, find a special way to support your team this holiday season, as the limited edition bobble works as a great gift or newest addition to your collectibles!

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
  2. Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
  3. Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
  4. Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
  5. Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
  6. Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
  7. Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
  8. Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
  9. Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
  10. Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field?

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!

image002
News

FOCO Releases Limited Edition Cubs Day of the Dead Bobblehead

By Lauren Amour
USATSI_19172490
Game Day

Cubs Fall to Reds for First Loss in 10 Days

By Payton Havermann
USATSI_19165301
Opinions

Stroman Turned in a Positive Debut Season with the Cubs

By Luke Parrish
USATSI_18920651
Prospects

Cubs Prospect Spotlight: Matt Mervis was Perhaps the Biggest Breakout in the System

By Payton Havermann
USATSI_19134281
Game Day

How to Watch Cubs at Reds Game One: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_4731536
News

On This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Takes Game One of the World Series

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19165586
Prospects

Cubs Cruise to Victory Over Reds

By Payton Havermann
USATSI_19128920
Game Day

How to Watch Cubs and Reds Game Three: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kade Kistner