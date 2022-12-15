Following Correa Deal, Cubs Given Best Odds to Land Swanson

The Chicago Cubs front office and ownership promised to make a splash this winter in free agency. Does Cody Bellinger and Jameson Taillon count?

It's a start, but many of the Cubs faithful, as well as the media, firmly believed that the team would go after one of the elite shortstops that owned the market at the beginning of December.

Of Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, and Dansby Swanson, only the latter remains available.

Swanson also represents the best fit in terms of contract length and price. Oh, and his new wife, Mallory Pugh, is a star player for the NSWL's Chicago Red Stars.

Swanson's 6.4 fWAR during the 2022 MLB season was the best of the group above and he is also the most defensively adept of the bunch. Considering the type of pitchers the Cubs rotation will feature, coupled with the young age of some of their potential starters, Swanson's skillset goes a long way with this team.

With the narrative from the front office, the fit, and now the Chicago connection, all signs are pointing in Chicago's favor to sign Swanson. OddsCheckers also agrees as they give the Cubs -150 odds, or a 60% chance, to sign Swanson this winter.

Those are the best odds of any other team in MLB.

