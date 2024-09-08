Former Chicago Cubs Star Urges Team To Pursue Superstar Slugger
The Chicago Cubs have been very quiet in MLB free agency over the past few years. They have refused to spend big money, even when the players they could have targeted would help them get back into World Series contention.
Looking ahead to the upcoming offseason, the Cubs will have another chance to try and make an impact move for a superstar.
Juan Soto is set to hit the open free agency market. He's expected to re-sign with the New York Yankees or sign with the New York Mets, but he'll likely listen to teams willing to offer him what he's looking to get.
Jed Hoyer is not usually interested in getting involved in big money sweepstakes. However, a former Chicago star is urging the team to pursue him this offseason.
Ryan Dempster, a former star pitcher for the Cubs, spoke out about Soto and said that he thinks the franchise should try to make a move for him.
“(The Cubs) have been very contained in free agency of late … why wouldn’t they be in it for Juan Soto? I would go after him. I would try. He’s got youth on his side. He’s got sustained performance on his side. He’s got everything on his side.”
Those are the exact sentiments that fans have been talking about over the last few years.
Soto, in particular, would be a perfect fit for Chicago. He's just 25 years old and is the kind of player that can completely change the outlook of a franchise.
During the 2024 season thus far with the Yankees, Soto has played in 138 games. He has hit 38 home runs to go along with 98 RBI, while batting .294/.422/.587.
His numbers show exactly why the Cubs should show interest in try to steal Soto in free agency.
One of the biggest issues in recent years has been the fact that Chicago doesn't have a cornerstone player. They have no one to build their lineup around. Soto would be that guy right off the bat.
All of that being said, Cubs fans shouldn't expect the front office and ownership to change strategies.
Tom Ricketts isn't the kind of team owner that wants to spend big money on a player. He might change things up, but that doesn't seem terribly likely.
It's much more likely that Chicago will try to make some fringe moves that can improve the team slightly. The team would then rely on young players to develop and improve to help the Cubs get back into contention in 2025.