Former Chicago Cubs World Series Champion in Agreement With Boston Red Sox
Looking back at it, the 2016 Chicago Cubs roster was filled with stars. At the time, the Cubs looked to be a potential dynasty. At the end of their bullpen was flamethrower Aroldis Chapman.
Chapman, who touches 100-plus mph regularly, has gone on to find success after his short stint with Chicago.
He helped the Cubs win a World Series and, ultimately, did exactly what he was brought in to do in the middle of the campaign.
Chapman is still going strong with his electric fastball and will continue to pitch in his age 37 season, agreeing to a deal on Tuesday with the Boston Red Sox, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.
The insider reports the deal is for $10.75 million over one year.
Throughout his career, one could argue that the left-hander has been one of the best relievers baseball has ever seen. He's had some down moments in big situations, but his career numbers are right up there with some of the best.
Chapman owns a 2.63 ERA, 2.41 FIP, 1.10 WHIP and has struck out 1,246 hitters in 760 innings pitched
He's bounced around the league a bit over the past decade, but has done pretty well in every stint, posting a 3.17 ERA and striking out 610 hitters in 383 innings since leaving Chicago.
The Red Sox are expected to spend this winter, and with this being their first major move, don't be surprised if more is coming soon.
Chapman, even at his age, is a nice addition.
If things go as planned, he'll give them valuable innings.