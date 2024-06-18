Former Chicago Cubs World Series Hero Goes Down With Gruesome Arm Injury
The Chicago Cubs are in the midst of a fight to make the playoffs this year after it looked like they had made the necessary upgrades in the offseason to do so when they got off to a solid start despite their injury issues.
Now, this team is having a hard time stringing together wins, putting them behind in the Wild Card race.
With the trade deadline coming up on July 30, there will be some big decisions made by Jed Hoyer and his front office when it comes to what they are going to do, especially if the Cubs are still outside of the playoffs looking in.
While this team is dealing with their own problems, there won't be a lot of sympathy from Chicago fans going elsewhere, but it's always disappointing news when one of the franchise's past stars goes down with an injury.
World Series hero Anthony Rizzo is expected to miss the next 4-6 months according to The Athletic after getting diagnosed with a radial neck fracture of his right arm following a collision at first base where he was attempting to beat out a throw.
The good news for the former Cub is that he isn't expected to need surgery, allowing him to get back on the field this season.
Rizzo was a former sixth round pick of the Boston Red Sox in 2007 and didn't make his way to Chicago until 2012 when they traded Andrew Cashner and Kyung-Min Na to the San Diego Padres to acquire the first baseman.
That ultimately proved to be a franchise-changing decision for the Cubs.
Rizzo became an icon for them, earning three All-Star selections, winning four Gold Glove awards and a Silver Slugger while being a huge part of their World Series championship team in 2016.