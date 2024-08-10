Former Cubs Manager David Ross Could Be a White Sox Candidate
The Chicago White Sox will be looking for a new manager and quite a few great candidates are available for them to consider. One of those candidates could be former Chicago Cubs manager David Ross.
As all Cubs fans know, Ross was controversially replaced as manager during the offseason by Craig Counsell.
Ross, a former fan favorite player for Chicago, was relieved of his duties out of nowhere. Counsell came available and the Cubs didn't think twice. Even though Ross was well-loved in Chicago, they made the move swiftly.
Now, the cross-town rival White Sox could make sense as a landing spot for Ross' next managerial position.
During his four-year tenure as the skipper for the Cubs, he ended up compiling a 262-284 record. He led the team to one NL Central championship, but was quickly knocked out of the playoffs by the Miami Marlins that season.
Obviously, the White Sox desperately need to get things right when it comes to their next manager. They will need someone that can build a new culture and get the franchise back to contention. It will be a tough road to get there, but the manager they choose will be key in that process.
If there is one thing that Ross was good at, it was creating a culture. He was a fun manager to play for, but he was also great with patience and developing talent.
That could make him a perfect fit for the White Sox.
Another former Cubs' manager has been suggested as a potential candidate as well. Joe Maddon was brought up as a potential option. Maddon, just like Ross, could create a solid culture and has the experience to back it up.
Seeing "Grandpa Rossy" head to the White Sox would be brutal for fans on the north side of Chicago. He has been the definition of what the Cubs love and stand for, which would have him make even more sense for the White Sox.
It will be interesting to see who they end up going with. They can't afford to swing and miss yet again.
Keep an eye out for both Maddon and Ross throughout the process. Both managers would be quality choices and could help turn the franchise around moving forward.