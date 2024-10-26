Former Cy Young and Chicago Cubs Target Lands Huge Contract in Latest Prediction
The free agency period will open up sooner than it seems around Major League Baseball, an important time for the Chicago Cubs.
After playing well below expectations throughout the campaign, the Cubs are in a position to spend heavily in the offseason, giving them a chance to compete moving forward.
It remains uncertain what their plans are, but President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer indicated at the trade deadline that he wanted to build a winning team for 2025.
He made multiple trades at the deadline, which should help, but what he does in the offseason will determine the success Chicago will find moving forward.
They've been linked to some of the top names on the market, including right-hander Corbin Burnes.
Burnes' history with Craig Counsell could be a major factor in the Cubs landing him, perhaps giving them the upper hand.
While relationships are always important in free agency decisions, Burnes will likely be seeking the top dollar.
Represented by super agent Scott Boras, Chicago shouldn't expect him to do anything else. If there's one thing Boras makes sure of, it's that his clients get as much as possible.
The California native could be a near $300 million arm depending on the market, but if he could be had for around $250 million and the Cubs address their other needs, he'd be an excellent addition.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic was the latest to predict the ace getting a near $250 million deal, coming in at seven years for $247 million.
"This will be the fifth consecutive year that Corbin Burnes finishes in the top eight in Cy Young Award voting. Burnes went 15-9 with 181 strikeouts and 1.096 WHIP in his first season in the American League after the Orioles traded for him in February. He’s pitched more than 190 innings three years in a row and is 60-36 with a 3.19 ERA over 199 games (138 starts) in his career. He will be — and should be — the most sought-after free-agent pitcher this offseason."
That's a big price, but Burnes has been a top five pitcher in baseball over the past few seasons.
He'd also return to the National League Central, a very winnable division if Chicago simply makes the moves they have to make.
If the Cubs add to their rotation this winter, they should look to bring in a right-hander, as they're currently left-handed heavy.
There wouldn't be many better options to do that with than the former Cy Young Award winner.