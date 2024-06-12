Former GM Reports Chicago Cubs Have 'Touched Base' On Two Sluggers
The Chicago Cubs have moves they need to make during the trade deadline to improve the talent on the roster. Entering the season, there was already a clear need to land more talent, and nearly 70 games into the year, that's only become more of an issue.
It'll be interesting to see what Jed Hoyer and the front office come up with.
Considering they have one of the best farm systems in baseball loaded to make a trade, they could be in the mix to make a blockbuster type of deal.
Only a half-game out of a Wild Card spot, the idea should be to go all out and do what's needed to compete when it matters most. The Cubs made a massive commitment to manager Craig Counsell this offseason, indicating a willingness to spend on the roster.
If that's the case, their actions at the deadline will prove it.
According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, they're looking to make a move for two of the best power hitters in baseball.
"The Cubs are searching for more offensive help at catcher with the Rockies' Elias Diaz a strong trade possibility. Interestingly, they've also touched base with the Mets on Pete Alonso and the Blue Jays on Vladimir Guerrero Jr."
Landing Pete Alonso and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wouldn't make sense due to them playing the same position, so expect them to only go after one. However, it's a positive sign that the front office has at least "touched base" on the possibility of trading for them.
Guerrero hits free agency in 2026, meaning they'll have more time with him than Alonso, who hits free agency at the end of this year.
Alonso's been the better player at this point in their careers. The 29-year-old has a career slash line of .250/.340/.523 with a 136 OPS+ and 206 home runs.
Guerrero has also had an impressive six-year career, posting a .280/.357/.483 slash line, 131 OPS+ and 137 home runs.
There likely isn't going to be a massive difference in terms of the contracts they'll receive eventually, so that shouldn't play a factor in the decision of who to trade for.
If Chicago could land either of them, it'd be a huge turning point for the franchise. Not only would they make the roster better this season, but they'd arguably land the best offensive player in their lineup.