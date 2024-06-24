Former MLB Star Reveals Major Criticism for Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs have been one of the most disappointing teams in baseball over the course of the last month. After a strong start to the season, everything has fallen off the rails of late.
While the team is still finding ways to pick up some wins, consistency has gone completely out of the window.
Offensively, the Cubs can look great in some games and not show up in others. The same could be said for the pitching staff.
One thing that has been noticeable is that Chicago has not been able to recover from bad starts to games. When they get down early in a game, they seem to lose all of their competitive fire. That is never a good sign for any team.
Former MLB star Cliff Floyd has noticed that issue as well. In a segment shared by Marquee Sports, he criticized the Cubs for seemingly losing their fight when they are losing in a game.
"As soon as the team gets down early ... it feels like it's 10-0. It feels like the fight is gone."
Early on in the year, Chicago was finding ways to win games. They were dealing with plenty of injury issues, but when it came down to it they just found ways to win. None of that same energy has been evident of late.
Jed Hoyer and the front office will have some decisions to make over the next few weeks.
First and foremost, they'll have to decide if this team is capable of competing. With the MLB trade deadline around the corner, they could try to get aggressive and acquire a couple of pieces. However, if the Cubs can't compete even with those moves, they'll likely wait for the offseason to make additions.
Instead, Chicago could choose to sell off some talent on expiring contracts. One name that could be interesting to monitor if the Cubs keep losing is Cody Bellinger.
There is no question that it has been a disappointing season, but there are reasons for optimism. Chicago has shown the ability to win games at a high level, the team just needs to play consistently and figure out how to get their swagger back.
If they can do those two things, the postseason is still very much a real possibility for the Cubs.