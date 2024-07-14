Four Major Keys for the Chicago Cubs to Make the Playoffs
The Chicago Cubs have shown signs of life lately. Unfortunately, they dropped both ends of a double-header on Saturday, but their recent play has still brought hope to the fans.
Over their last 10 games, the Cubs have gone 7-3. They have won some big games, including an impressive series sweep over the Baltimore Orioles.
While the small winning streak was a breath of fresh air, Chicago still isn't in a great position. They are 8.5 games back in the National League Central division race and are playing catch-up in the Wild Card picture as well.
Obviously, they are still alive and in the running to being a playoff team, but they need to start winning games consistently.
Let's take a look at four major keys for the Cubs to focus on in order to get into the postseason at the end of the year.
4. The Offensive Stars Must Start Producing
Arguably the most important factor down the stretch will be the offensive stars producing up to their capability.
Names like Dansby Swanson, Christopher Morel, and even Cody Bellinger have not had the kind of year that they are capable of producing. All the key offensive players need to take their game up a notch.
The offense has struggled this season, but they have the fixes already on their roster. If the stars can play like they should, Chicago will have a much more lethal offense and should find ways to win.
3. Health Is a Massive Factor
Throughout the entire season, the Cubs have struggled with injury issues. When one player returns, it seems to be a guarantee that another will go out soon after.
While this isn't necesarily something that Chicago can change, it's still a need. They need to start having a little luck in addition to changing things that they can control.
2. The Cubs Need To Find Their Passion and Fire Again
Over the last couple of months outside of a few small stretches, the team has looked dead in the water. There was no passion or fire to win throughout the roster.
That was the most frustrating part about the losing streaks. Fans were fed up with the team looking like they didn't care. If Chicago wants to make a run at the postseason, that needs to change.
In the last 10 games, the Cubs have shown emotion. They have been having fun again. Hopefully, that continues forward, as it is a major key to turning the season around.
1. Closing Out Games Should Not Be So Difficult
Finally, Chicago has to figure out a way to close games. Their record would look a lot different if they had been able to win games late that they had leads in.
So far this season, the Cubs lead the entire leage in blown saves. They have 18 blown saves this season, which is an eye-opening number.
The lack of a legitimate closer has killed Chicago this season. Whether they acquire a closer at the trade deadline or players simply find ways to close out games, this has to happen for the Cubs to have any chance at righting the ship and clawing their way into the postseason.