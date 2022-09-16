Hayden Wesneski to Make First Major League Start for Chicago Cubs Saturday
The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma reported that Chicago Cubs trade deadline acquisition Hayden Wesneski will make his first career big league start Saturday, with Wade Miley pushed back to Monday.
Wesneski was called up on Sept. 6 and has made two appearances, each piggybacking Miley. Wesneski dazzled in his debut, striking out eight batters over five shutout innings against the Cincinnati Reds, before giving up three runs over 3.2 innings five days later against the San Francisco Giants.
The righty was the sole piece the Cubs received at the 2022 trade deadline in a deal that sent Scott Effross to the New York Yankees. The 24-year-old made five starts for Triple-A Iowa before his call-up, and after a rocky two couple of starts, the Sam Houston State product allowed just one run over his final three starts.
Wesneski will take the mound at 1:20 p.m. CDT Saturday against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field.
More From SI's Inside The Cubs
- Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
- Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
- Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
- Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
- Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
- Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
- Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
- Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
- Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
- Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field?
Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!