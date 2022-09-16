Wesneski to Make First Major League Start for Chicago Cubs

The Athletic's Sahadev Sharma reported that Chicago Cubs trade deadline acquisition Hayden Wesneski will make his first career big league start Saturday, with Wade Miley pushed back to Monday.

Wesneski was called up on Sept. 6 and has made two appearances, each piggybacking Miley. Wesneski dazzled in his debut, striking out eight batters over five shutout innings against the Cincinnati Reds, before giving up three runs over 3.2 innings five days later against the San Francisco Giants.

The righty was the sole piece the Cubs received at the 2022 trade deadline in a deal that sent Scott Effross to the New York Yankees. The 24-year-old made five starts for Triple-A Iowa before his call-up, and after a rocky two couple of starts, the Sam Houston State product allowed just one run over his final three starts.

Wesneski will take the mound at 1:20 p.m. CDT Saturday against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field.

