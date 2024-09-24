How Different Would Chicago Cubs Be if This One Offseason Move Didn’t Happen?
One of the big moves that the Chicago Cubs made during the offseason following the 2023 campaign was bringing back Cody Bellinger.
After winning the MVP in 2019 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, his production fell off a cliff. That is, until he joined the Cubs.
Last season, Bellinger returned to form, recording a .307/.356/.525 slash line with 26 home runs, 97 RBI and 20 stolen bases. He had an OPS+ of 138, 56 extra-base hits and 4.4 WAR, finishing 10th in the MVP voting and winning the Silver Slugger award.
That kind of production normally results in a nice payday in free agency. Alas, megadeals never materialized but he landed a multi-year pact.
He returned to Chicago on a three-year, $80 million deal. A significant raise from what he made in 2023 for sure, but short of what many expected him to sign for as a free agent.
However, could the franchise be having some buyer’s remorse? In the opinion of Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, that could be the case.
In a recent piece, he highlighted one ‘what if’ for each franchise in the MLB. For the Cubs, theirs was what if they never re-signed Bellinger?
If they had been able to foresee Michael Busch and Pete Crow-Armstrong developing into solid everyday players, they could have thought twice about bringing the former MVP back. They play first base and center field, which has been primarily where Bellinger has played in his career., creating a logjam.
“He has been productive, but his 111 OPS+ and 2.1 WAR in 125 games still represents a significant downturn relative to his 2023 numbers.
Now he faces a decision on a $27.5 million player option for next season, and the Cubs might quietly be hoping he opts out so they can use that money to fill a more pressing need on the roster,” Reuter wrote.
One of those pressing needs could be upgrading the pitching staff. Porter Hodge has emerged as a potential closer of the future, but the bullpen was shaky for Craig Counsell throughout 2024.
One more starting pitcher alongside Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon and Javier Assad wouldn’t hurt either.
Lineup-wise, Chicago would love to see Isaac Parades regain his form at the plate. Outside of that, they look pretty set in the batting order, unless Bellinger opts out and departs.