Ideal Chicago Cubs Target Predicted To Be Traded in Offseason
Barring anything drastic happening over the final two weeks of the regular season, the Chicago Cubs are essentially out of the playoff race.
Their attention will now turn to the offseason, and similar to years past, they have a lot of work that needs to be done.
If the Cubs want to be a contending team, which they have the pieces to be if they add others, there's no reason why they won't spend a ton of money in free agency this offseason.
Outside of free agency, they'll also have an opportunity to improve their roster by making trades.
If one thing has gone well over the past few years, it's the fact that Chicago has one of the better farm systems in baseball. Not only does that help them bring up young talent who'd be relatively cheap, but the Cubs also have trade bait.
There are a few areas they need to improve, but one in particular might be important. The need for a right-handed pitcher seems to be a big one, as the two best pitchers on Chicago's current roster are left-handers.
That isn't as big of a deal as it once was, especially because both throw at a high level, but it's something to be mindful of. Finding a right-hander who can come in and be a middle-of-the-rotation arm certainly wouldn't hurt.
One could be available this offseason via a trade, as Christopher Kline of FanSided predicted Toronto Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt would be moved.
"He is beloved in the locker room and around the fandom, but as Toronto looks to turn the chapter on this unfortunate season, one has to imagine Bassitt's name will come up in trade rumors. The 35-year-old is under contract through next season at $22 million. That's a lot, but the market for high-level starters has never been better. Even Bassitt, having his worst season to date, ought to draw the attention of needy contenders as a former All-Star with a decade of MLB experience under his belt."
As Kline alluded to, there are reasons to worry about Bassitt. At 35 years old and not getting younger, as well as his contract, it'd be a decent financial commitment for the Cubs.
They'd also have to hope he'd have a bounce-back campaign, as he's posted a 4.20 ERA in 2024, the worst mark by a wide margin in any season he's started in more than five games.
However, if he returns to form, he's an arm who could bring them value. He was named an All-Star in 2021 and posted a 3.60 ERA in 2023.
With the position Chicago is in, they'll likely have to take some risks. Perhaps Bassitt could be one of them.