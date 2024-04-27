Inside The Cubs

Injured Chicago Cubs Ace Pitches In Extended Spring Game in Arizona

The Chicago Cubs are getting closer to getting back their best pitcher from a season ago after he suffered a hamstring injury.

Mar 1, 2024; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele.
Injured Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele made significant progress in a return to the Majors as he pitched in an extended spring game in Arizona on Friday, per MLB.com.

Steele, a left-hander, threw 47 pitches in 2.1 innings, a day after Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said that Steele is close to being ready to shift to a five-day routine.

That five-day routine would eventually allow Steele to be throwing rehab games in the minor leagues, though he’ll remain in Arizona for now.

That’s good news for a battered pitching staff, though Steele won’t be ready to return until sometime in May. The Cubs have not put a target date on his return.

Steele suffered a Grade 1 hamstring pull on Opening Day against the Texas Rangers as he fielded a bunt and tossed it to first base but pulled the hamstring on his way down to the ground. He went 4.2 innings in that game and an MRI revealed the injury a day later.  

Steele went 16-5 last season with a 3.06 ERA and was making the first Opening Day start of his career.

Since losing Steele, the Cubs have gotten Jameson Taillon back from an injury that put him on the 15-day injured list on Opening Day. Ben Brown, who took Steele’s roster spot, has emerged as a solid starter in his absence.

But, the Cubs have other pitchers on the injured list, including starter Kyle Hendricks on the with a lower back strain and swing starter/reliever Drew Smyly with a right hip impingement. The Cubs also recently moved relievers Julian Merryweather and Caleb Kilian to the 60-day injured list with a rib stress fracture in his back and a right shoulder strain, respectively.

