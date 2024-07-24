Insider Says Teams 'Love' Chicago Cubs Star Infielder Ahead of Deadline
The Chicago Cubs are likely going to be one of the most disappointing teams of the 2024 season.
When they gave Craig Counsell the most money for a manager in baseball history, there were some expectations he would be able to elevate this group and get them back into the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Injuries combined with blown leads and saves have put them in a spot where they are four games under .500 and 3.5 out of the final Wild Card spot entering Tuesday, making their decision regarding what to do around the upcoming trade deadline a tough one.
Apparently Jed Hoyer knows how they are going to navigate it, though, sharing the goal of the Cubs will be to help themselves in future years. He didn't outright say they will be sellers, but that is the implication as so many teams are in playoff contention and are looking to add pieces at the deadline.
Chicago can take advantage of this situation and get back assets.
Certain names have been thrown out there who could potentially get moved, headlined by Cody Bellinger despite his injury that currently has him on the IL. Bullpen arms are always going to garner interest, and they have a couple who could be shipped out to contenders.
However, if the Cubs decide to be ultra-aggressive and really seek a monster return, they could look to deal their reigning Gold Glove second baseman Nico Hoerner.
Jeff Passan of ESPN reports "plenty of teams would love" to acquire the 27-year-old as he could be the best defensive infield option available and bring some help to a new lineup with his 94 OPS+ and 99 wRC+.
For Chicago to make that deal, they would need to get a haul in return.
Yes, Matt Shaw and James Triantos have performed well during their minor league careers, but with both only reaching the Double-A levels so far, they seem a couple seasons away from getting called up to The Show.
Shipping Hoerner out would signal this team is still a few years away from becoming contenders as they'd have to wait for their current crop of star prospects to become viable options for them in the Majors.
The Cubs might not be willing to do that, but if they are truly looking to do things to help them in the future, then taking calls to see what different clubs around the league might offer them for Hoerner is something they have to do at the very least.