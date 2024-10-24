Intriguing AL East Team Viewed As Potential Suitors To Poach Chicago Cubs Star
The Chicago Cubs offseason will, in large part, come down to what Cody Bellinger decides to do with his player option.
If the left-hander wants to remain with the Cubs and opts into his deal, it could affect their chances of doing more, which could become a potential issue.
Many around the industry have suggested that Chicago wouldn't mind Bellinger opting out, as that would give them nearly $30 million to spend elsewhere.
It's a fair reasoning, too, as their lineup could add two above-average bats for that price.
The latest report from Patrick Mooney of The Athletic was that Bellinger hadn't decided on what he plans to do.
"On the verge of elimination from the playoff race, the Chicago Cubs are headed toward another long offseason that Cody Bellinger and Scott Boras will shape. Though the focus around Wrigley Field is already shifting to the future, Bellinger has not decided whether to opt out of his contract or return to the Cubs next season, according to sources familiar with the situation."
With Bellinger potentially hitting the free agency market, multiple teams are expected to be interested in signing him.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed three teams that could make sense for the former MVP, listing the Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays as two of the three teams.
"Bellinger can opt out of the final two years and $52.5 million of the three-year, $80 million deal he signed with the Cubs last winter. The 29-year-old’s numbers took a slight hit in 2024 (18 home runs, 78 RBIs, .751 OPS in 130 games), but the versatile Bellinger might choose to test the market for a second straight year."
There were reports last offseason that Bellinger would sign with the Blue Jays, but the slugger decided to return to Chicago on a deal that would allow him to hit free agency again in the 2024-25 offseason.
Toronto would be an interesting landing spot. While the Cubs haven't exactly shown they're good enough to compete for a World Series in the future, neither have the Blue Jays.
However, Toronto has some talent, and adding Bellinger with others could put them over the top.
Perhaps the 29-year-old would rather live in the United States, which always has to be a factor when free agents sign with the Blue Jays.
Money is often the deciding factor, so if Toronto is willing to give him a long-term deal with high AAV, he could be interested.