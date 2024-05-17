It's Time for Chicago Cubs to Move This Former Top Prospect
With the Chicago Cubs clearly in the playoff picture through the first 35 games of the season, they are going to be buyers once again at the trade deadline.
There are clear needs on this roster that the front office needs to address to make sure they have a chance to win the division late in the year and lock up a spot in the playoffs.
Because the Cubs have one of the best farm systems in all of baseball, they have plenty of pieces they can move to get immediate impact players at the deadline with the potential to outbid others for the best upgrades available on the market.
The most obvious need for Chicago comes in the bullpen.
Despite trying to upgrade that unit this offseason, it just hasn't quite worked the way they wanted with a turnstile of arms because of poor performances and injuries.
As Jed Hoyer and his front office figure out which prospects they could package together to land some top arms, the one player they should definitely be looking to move is former top prospect Matt Mervis.
Ranked as the Cubs' No. 7 overall prospect just last year, he has not been able to find his way at the Major League level despite having a slash line at roughly .300/.400/.570 with 45 total homers and 140 RBI across 182 games at Triple-A.
With Michael Busch performing well at first base and on offense since being acquired this offseason, that position seems to be locked down for the forseeable future.
It feels like it's time to move on from the Mervis experience and try to get someone back in return who can help this roster now.
They likely would have to package another prospect with the 26-year-old, but that should lessen the blow and not force Chicago to move one of their more coveted players during this short term window.