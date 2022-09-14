Cubs Prospect Young Scratched From Triple-A, On Track to Make MLB Debut

Jared Young wasn't ever supposed to make the Major Leagues. Few 15th round picks do, but with two productive Triple-A seasons under his belt, it seems like Young will join the Chicago Cubs this week in New York after being scratched from the Iowa Cubs lineup just before game time.

Young has slashed .228/.310/.413 in 2022 at Triple-A in 2022, in 2021 he had a .832 OPS between both Double-A and Triple-A. Following a lost 2020 season and a 2019 in which the Canada native has an OPS of .616 at Double-A, it would have been easy to write the now 27-year-old off.

But lacking outfield depth after a broken finger ended Rafael Ortega's season, Young was the obvious choice to replace him. With experience at right field, left field, third base, second base and first base, Young is capable of playing nearly anywhere on the diamond.

His versatility will be a boon for the Cubs as they look to reel off a third consecutive victory for the series sweep against the New York Mets.

