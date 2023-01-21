Leiter Jr. Clears Waivers, Sent To Triple-A Iowa
Chicago Cubs pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. has cleared waivers.
Chicago Cubs pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Iowa.
Leiter Jr. could accept the assignment or decide to become a free agent.
Leiter Jr. was 2-7 with a 3.99 ERA in 35 games for the Cubs last season largely as a relief pitcher.
In three seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays and Cubs, Leiter Jr. is 5-14 with a 4.95 ERA and three saves, all with the Cubs in ’22.
