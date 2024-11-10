Local Analyst Loves Fit of Star Free Agent Pitcher With Chicago Cubs
The Chicago Cubs are expected to be involved in the free agent pursuits of several of this winter's top available players, with all but outfielder Juan Soto seen as possible additions to the roster for the 2025 season.
There's one player in particular that Cubs fans have been clamoring for, however, with Atlanta Braves left-hander Max Fried hitting the open market.
Lance Bruzdowski of Marquee Sports Network agrees and thinks Fried is a great fit for what Chicago likes to do with their pitchers.
In a new YouTube video called "Data Leaves CLUES for Free Agent Pitcher Destinations", Bruzdowski breaks down several possible fits for different available arms on the market based on what certain teams like to do that is different from the norm.
That's where he makes the connection between Fried and the Cubs, explaining that Chicago has a "love" of what he calls non-standard fastballs: Heaters with outlier characteristics, specifically "cut-ride" fastballs.
Unlike most fastballs, a "cut-ride" version is one where the pitch both has above-average "ride", or induced vertical break, and "cut", horizontal movement.
Most fastballs feature one or the other, with four-seamers traditionally using ride to give the illusion that they're defying gravity and cutters featuring natural movement to a pitcher's glove side.
A "cut-ride" fastball will do both, although often the cutting movement is just enough to be deceptive rather than moving enough for the pitch to be classified as a true cutter.
Of the four Major League pitchers who are left-handed and threw cut-ride fastballs more than 500 times last season, two are considered front-line starters. One is currently a Cub in ace Justin Steele, with Fried being the second.
The other two are Bailey Falter of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Jose Quintana, formerly of the New York Mets and currently a free agent, but both are considered back-end starters at this point in their careers.
Brozdowski goes on to explain that Chicago has heavily invested in that profile in their organization, with everyone from Major League starters (Steele, Keegan Thompson) to current members of the bullpen (Porter Hodge), and even top prospects (Cade Horton, Brandon Birdsell, Brody McCullough) fitting into that box.
MLB Trade Rumors has Fried predicted for six years and $156M for his next contract, a price the Cubs can easily afford.
It's possible that signing him could fill multiple holes on Chicago's roster, as well.
One of his best friends in baseball is fellow free agent starter Jack Flaherty, while he pitched last season to free agent catcher Travis d'Arnaud while both were with the Braves.
Since Fried performed well when throwing to d'Arnaud (a 3.06 ERA in 2024, as compared to a 3.31 to fellow veteran Sean Murphy), and Cubs catchers hit to a collective .215 average, a "package deal" makes sense.
With a majority of the catching at-bats last season taken by 25-year-old Miguel Amaya, adding a veteran backstop in d'Arnaud as the personal catcher to Fried can help guide a veteran-laden pitching staff while also developing their next everyday backstop behind the plate.