Longtime Chicago Cubs Player David Bote Signs With Los Angeles Dodgers
Early on the in the offseason, the Chicago Cubs wasted little time making changes to their roster.
With many of their top prospects on the verge of making their Major League debuts or carving out a larger role for themselves in 2025, some of their non-tender decisions were fairly straight forward.
A couple notable departures for Cubs fans were Patrick Wisdom and David Bote.
Wisdom decided to take an opportunity overseas by signing a contract in the Korean Baseball Organization, something that was surprising considering he still is a power hitter who was seen as a platoon option for teams around the league.
Bote also found a new opportunity for himself.
Per Aram Leighton of Just Baseball, he signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, something that comes with an invite to their Major League Spring Training camp according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.
Bote was someone Chicago had high hopes for during his time with the franchise.
He had a solid showing during his MLB debut season in 2019 with a .239/.319/.408 slash line that saw him hit six homers and drive in 33 runs for an OPS+ of 92 across 74 games.
That was good enough for the Cubs to offer him a five-year, $15 million extension despite him never being one of their top prospects.
He then followed that up by slashing .257/.362/.422 to go along with a career-high 11 home runs and 41 RBI, further cementing that he would be a major part of this organization going forward during his time in Chicago.
Unfortunately, his play dropped off.
Bote had just a .200 batting average during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, and after that, his time in the Majors was limited before he didn't appear at all in The Show during 2023.
The Cubs bought out the $7 million club option for $1 million this offseason to make him a free agent, and following his decision to sign with the Dodgers, that marks the end of his time with the franchise.