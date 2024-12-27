Los Angeles Dodgers Trading for Chicago Cubs Outfielder Is ‘On the Table’
There seems to be a real scenario where Seiya Suzuki could be traded this winter. The Chicago Cubs could use his bat if he swings it how he has for parts of his MLB career moving forward, but he's a questionable defender and could help them get a player at a position of need.
Suzuki going to a different team and finding success wouldn't be much of a surprise. Even with the Cubs, he hasn't been a bad player by any means. There are some lows, but the same could be said for many players in the league.
Earlier in December, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic noted that Suzuki could be a trade candidate for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He doesn't see a fit for Suzuki in Chicago anymore, the biggest issue for the right-handed slugger as of now.
"Suzuki, however, will now be relegated to DH duty, with Tucker set in right, Pete Crow-Armstrong in center and Ian Happ in left," Rosenthal reported. "And while Suzuki hit slightly better as a DH than as an outfielder in a similar number of plate appearances last season, the Cubs acknowledge he might not want to serve in that role full-time. The mere possibility, according to a source briefed on Suzuki’s thinking, makes him more inclined to approve a trade."
The Dodgers should have many pieces the Cubs want. Whether it's a few prospects from their loaded farm system, a proven big league infielder, reliever, or whatever else, they have players to move.
If Chicago were to get a prospect it loves back, the front office would likely take that deal. The Cubs don't need many more prospects, given they still have one of the best farm systems in baseball, but it never hurts.
Nonetheless, the better idea would be to find an MLB player and hope that Los Angeles would be willing to part ways with one.
Rosenthal wasn't the only one to report that there could be a fit on the Dodgers for Chicago's 30-year-old. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that a trade for Suzuki is "on the table."
"The Dodgers seek one more big bat, and most likely in the outfield since the plan is for Mookie Betts to return to his preferred shortstop. In addition to Teoscar Hernandez, Anthony Santander and a trade for Seiya Suzuki are on the table."
There's still plenty of time to get a deal done for both sides, but after the moves the Cubs have made, Suzuki might not be much more than a DH.