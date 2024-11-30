MLB Analyst Predicts Blockbuster Trade Between Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees
It's no secret that the Chicago Cubs are open to trading Cody Bellinger this winter.
The Cubs have reportedly been exploring trade options for Bellinger, who opted into his $27.5 million player option for 2025.
The 29-year-old is coming off a solid but somewhat disappointing 2024 that saw his numbers decline across the board from 2023. In 130 games, he had 18 home runs, 78 RBI, nine steals, a .266/.325/.426 batting line and 2.2 WAR.
Several teams have already been floated as potential landing spots for the former MVP, including a possible reunion with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
However, one MLB analyst predicts Bellinger will go to the other team that just reached the World Series instead.
MLB Network's Harold Reynolds expects Bellinger to be dealt to the New York Yankees, who are coming off a disappointing five-game World Series loss to the Dodgers.
The Yankees would be a great fit for several reasons.
One is that they can afford Bellinger's salary without asking Chicago to kick in any money. They also have a strong farm system and plenty of Major League talent to build a compelling trade package for him.
New York could play Bellinger at first base, where he would be a massive upgrade over the aging Anthony Rizzo.
Rizzo, 35, is a free agent this winter and may be headed for retirement after batting just .228/.301/.335 with eight homers and 0.2 WAR in 92 games last year.
Lastly, the Yankees may want Bellinger to help replace Juan Soto in the lineup if he signs elsewhere in free agency. Bellinger isn't nearly as good as Soto, but his swing would play well in Yankee Stadium and he could replace Soto in the outfield.
Cubs fans may not want to see Bellinger wearing pinstripes in New York, but at least he'd been out of the National League and unlikely to hurt Chicago much in 2025.
Either way, they should start bracing themselves for the possibility that the two-time All-Star changes teams this offseason.