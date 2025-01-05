MLB Insider: Possible Chicago Cubs Targets May Not Be Available at Deadline
The Chicago Cubs want to add to their starting rotation, and while there was a long list of starters on the market just a few weeks ago, that isn't the case anymore.
Reports have indicated they're interested in a few different arms and attempted to trade for Jesus Luzardo, but that didn't come to light.
Unless the Cubs want one of the few remaining pitchers available, a trade seems more likely. They don't need an ace, making things easier, but there's still a need for another arm.
Chicago has just as much ammo as any team in Major League Baseball to complete a blockbuster deal, but it's important the front office recognizes the players they're interested in might not be available.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic wrote about the Baltimore Orioles situation, adding a few pitchers who could be available. However, he added some names who could become available, which is the important part for the Cubs.
"The Orioles could reassess at the deadline, when the Miami Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara, among others, could be available. But the competition for starters then will be fierce, and picking off a potential free agent — the type of player who generally gets moved in July — will be tricky. From Zac Gallen to Michael King to Framber Valdez, most of the walk-year candidates play for likely contenders."
Rosenthal's comments here are something Chicago has to consider. The front office might not like any of the starters available on the market now, but if the Cubs wait until the deadline, a few of the likelier trade candidates will be pitching for contenders. Sandy Alcantara might be the only one from that list who could become available.
There wouldn't be a reason for those teams to trade any important arms if they have a chance to win a World Series, even if it means they'd lose them in free agency a few months later.
They could target pitchers with more control than a season, but the price would be drastically different, depending on the arm. With Kyle Tucker set to hit free agency next winter, having another player they have to give a massive deal to might not be the best plan.
If Chicago wants a pitcher, the better idea would be to trade for one now. There are multiple options rumored to be available, and while there will certainly be some on the trade block during the campaign, there will be more competition on the trade front then.
The Cubs are in a tough position, but having the prospects to move makes this easier. Whichever direction they go, something has to happen.