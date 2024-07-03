MLB Insider Warns To Not Count Chicago Cubs Out Before Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs have been slumping for weeks now and are no longer looked at as a potential playoff contender. Right now, they are just 39-47 and are falling farther and farther down the standings by the week.
Due to their recent struggles, the Cubs are beginning to look like a potential trade deadline seller later this month.
Some names that have been mentioned as potential trade candidates are Cody Bellinger, Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner, and Jameson Taillon. All four players could net Chicago some good young talent.
While the Cubs appear to be trending towards selling off talent, one MLB insider doesn't think that decision has been made yet.
FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray is not ready to count out the team just yet. He shared a warning about writing them off just yet.
"My current thought is that a trade deadline selloff is unlikely – for now. There is still a month left before the trade deadline, so the Cubs have ample time to go on a run and position themselves to buy. After all, the St. Louis Cardinals, Houston Astros and New York Mets – all teams that struggled in the first couple months of the regular season – have bounced back and put themselves back in playoff position."
Basically, Murray is saying that Chicago has a couple of weeks left to get a run going. If they can't go on a winning streak soon, it would then be time to consider selling off talent.
After making a massive move to fire David Ross and replace him with new manager Craig Counsell for big money, this has been an unacceptable showing. The Cubs have looked dead in the water with zero passion for the most part.
Jed Hoyer has been very vocal about his displeasure with the team. He has even hinted that he's considering trading away talent.
Even though he has hinted at being a seller, he's hoping to see the team turn things around. There is no question that Chicago has the talent to win. They showed that early on in the season.
Should they be able to get back to winning and claw their way back up in the standings over the next couple of weeks, the Cubs could still end up buying instead of selling at the trade deadline.