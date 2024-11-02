New York Yankees Decline Chicago Cubs Legend’s Option, Reunion Likely?
The idea of bringing back first baseman Anthony Rizzo as a part-time player and clubhouse leader is an intriguing possibility for the Chicago Cubs as they look to build on recent improvements and reinforce their culture.
The New York Yankees, who acquired Rizzo at the 2021 trade deadline, officially declined his $17M club option for the 2025 season on Saturday morning, paying a $6M buyout and making him a free agent.
Rizzo, a cornerstone of the Cubs’ 2016 World Series team, left an indelible mark on the franchise. He remains one of the most beloved players in team history, both for his on-field contributions and for the leadership he brought to a clubhouse that transformed Chicago’s baseball fortunes.
Over his ten-year tenure with the Cubs, Rizzo batted .272 with three All-Star selections, a Silver Slugger, four Gold Gloves, and five MVP finishes, including consecutive 4th-place campaigns in 2015 & 2016.
At 35 years old, Rizzo may no longer be the everyday first baseman he once was, but his experience and left-handed power could still make him a valuable contributor in a part-time role. This approach would also allow the Cubs to preserve Rizzo’s health over the course of a long season, potentially reducing the risk of injury or fatigue.
Having a trusted veteran presence like Rizzo as part of a platoon or off-the-bench option would give manager Craig Counsell additional flexibility when constructing lineups.
Beyond his potential production, Rizzo’s return would offer invaluable intangible benefits.
His leadership in the clubhouse, particularly for younger players like Nico Hoerner, Michael Busch, and Pete Crow-Armstrong, could help foster the growth of the Cubs’ next core. His familiarity with the expectations and intensity of Chicago, as well as his steady, resilient personality, would be instrumental as the Cubs push further into contention.
Moreover, a Rizzo reunion could help recapture some of the magic and connection that Cubs fans felt with the team during its recent glory years. His return would likely draw immense fan support, creating excitement and a sense of nostalgia at Wrigley Field.
Signing Rizzo as a part-time contributor and clubhouse mentor might be one of the Cubs’ savviest moves this offseason.
By bringing back one of their own to help shape the next chapter, the Cubs can add both left-handed power and leadership, all while honoring a legacy that resonates with the fanbase. Rizzo’s homecoming could be a perfect complement to a team ready to make its mark again.