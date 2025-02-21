Newest Chicago Cubs Star Had Bold Message About Team's Goal This Upcoming Season
The Chicago Cubs have made quite a few moves this offseason.
After fans were disappointed by missing out on Alex Bregman, who ended up signing a massive deal with the Boston Red Sox, the Cubs were able to pivot and still bring in another quality piece.
Instead of paying big-time money for Bregman, Chicago settled for a one-year, $6 million contract with veteran free agent infielder Justin Turner.
Turner, who is currently 40 years old entering the 2025 season, could end up being a very important addition for the Cubs. He has a quality bat and will provide much-needed depth. It's likely that he will see quite a bit of playing time during the upcoming campaign.
Shortly after agreeing to terms with Chicago, Turner had a bold message about the upcoming season.
“The place is rocking and rolling when the Cubs are good, and we intend on being good this year," Turner said.
After the body of work the Cubs have put together this winter, they are viewed by many as the favorite to win the NL Central division. However, the team will need to play to its full potential in order to accomplish that major goal.
Looking closer at Turner and what he will bring to the field, he is coming off of a solid 2024 campaign split between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners.
In 139 total games, Turner hit 11 home runs to go along with 55 RBI. He also slashed .259/.354/.383 and recorded a .737 OPS.
Those numbers show he can still produce at the plate, and coming off of the bench, Turner will be a very valuable option for manager Craig Counsell.
He's not the kind of star power that Bregman would have been, but Turner is still a productive player who should be able to help Chicago make a strong run at the playoffs this year.
Being able to sign him to such a team-friendly contract also helps the Cubs, so there is a chance he could end up being a huge steal when everything is said and done.