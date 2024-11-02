Nightmare Chicago Cubs Scenario Sees Former MVP Slugger Connected to Yankees
The Chicago Cubs are entering the offseason on the heels of four consecutive missed postseasons and for the majority of the near decade since their World Series title in 2016, the team has just not been very competitive.
With five missed postseasons and two Wild Card sweeps in the eight seasons since 2016, fans in Wrigleyville haven't had a ton to be happy about as of late.
Now, the best offensive player on the team is seemingly set to hit free agency in 2019 National League MVP Cody Bellinger and it could be another dagger to the chest this winter.
Bellinger is under contract, but has a player option for $27.5 million that he is widely expected to opt out of and hit the open market for the third season in a row.
Having signed a one-year deal prior to the 2023 season with Chicago, Bellinger had his best season since his MVP campaign and inked another three-year deal with opt-out provisions both this winter and in 2026 should he choose to opt in this offseason.
When it comes to possibilities for where Bellinger could sign if he does become a free agent, Christopher Kline of FanSided named the New York Yankees as a potential doomsday scenario that would make Cubs fans sick.
"Cody Bellinger would certainly fill a need for New York, whose outfield depth chart will get awfully spotty if Juan Soto bolts in free agency," Kline wrote. "But, this sort of outcome just sucks. At least pick a more interesting, esoteric destination."
Kline went on to point out that a fellow former Cubs legend in Anthony Rizzo has already seen his career take a downturn after he went to the Yankees, and seeing another fan favorite head to the Bronx and take a big money deal from the biggest brand in baseball would almost be too much to bear.
While it would not necessarily be a disaster from a competition standpoint if Bellinger were to move across the country and play in the American League, nobody wants to see him leave and end up with arguably the most hated franchise in the sport fresh off a World Series appearance. If Chicago can't entice Bellinger to opt in, keep an eye on New York, especially if Juan Soto ends up elsewhere.