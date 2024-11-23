Non-Tendered Closer Would Be Perfect Fit for Chicago Cubs Bullpen
The Chicago Cubs are expected to improve their bullpen this winter, something the front office already did with their trade to acquire Eli Morgan.
There are names on the market who have been free agents since the World Series ended, but others have become available after being non-tendered on Friday.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Toronto Blue Jays have non-tendered closer Jordan Romano. Romano, a two-time All-Star, would be an excellent fit in the Cubs bullpen.
Even if they don't view him as a closer, the need for an extra bullpen arm or two is clear, and he'd give them just that.
It's fair to look at the brutal year Romano had in 2024. He posted a 6.59 ERA and pitched in just 15 games due to injuries, however, that's why a team like Chicago needs to consider him.
Regarding buy low targets for the Cubs, there might not be a better option on the market.
He underwent arthroscopic surgery on his throwing elbow in July, but he's expected to be fully healthy by Spring Training.
Not only has Romano shown the ability to pitch at an All-Star level, but if he's willing to take a short-term deal with average AAV to rebuild his value, why not give him a chance?
At his best, he's been a sub 2.25 ERA arm, posting an ERA under 2.90 in each campaign from 2020 to 2023.
In that span, he recorded 97 saves and struck out 251 hitters in 200 2/3 innings pitched.
There should be a decent market for the right-hander, and Chicago needs to be right in the mix.