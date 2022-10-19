On This Day in History: Cubs Helps Dodgers Punch Ticket to World Series

It wasn't exactly a pretty nor exciting day in Chicago Cubs history on October 19. Perhaps one of the only major events of note was their 11-1 loss in Game 5 to the Los Angeles Dodgers that helped end the Dodgers' nearly 30-year World Series drought.

The Cubs were baffled by Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw who pitched 6.0 innings of one-run ball. Opposite of him, José Quintana started for the Cubs and was done after just 2.0 innings pitched in which the Dodgers got to him for six earned runs.

However, four of those earned runs credited to Quintana came when Hector Rondon was on the mound. He allowed a grand slam to Kiké Hernández that all but solidified Los Angeles' victory and World Series berth.

If there was any silver lining, it was a Kris Bryant solo shot in the fourth inning off of Kershaw, which, in the end, only saved them from being shutout.

Oct. 19 hasn't been a pretty day for Chicago, but it is still part of their history and helped them to arrive where they are now.

