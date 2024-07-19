One Clear Priority Should Be the Main Pursuit for Chicago Cubs at Trade Deadline
With the 2024 MLB trade deadline right around the corner, the Chicago Cubs are in an interesting situation. They aren't a top-notch contender, but they're close enough to playoff contention that they shouldn't sell.
To begin the season, the Cubs showed signs of being a very competitive team. However, they struggled for week ahead of the month of July. That put them in danger of becoming a seller.
Thankfully, they were able to find success in July ahead of the All-Star break. They won eight out of their last 11 games before the break, which has made them likely to buy talent. Jed Hoyer will have his work cut out for him.
Looking ahead to the deadline, Chicago has a few needs to address. There is one that sticks out head and shoulders above the rest as the biggest need and priority.
While the Cubs could and should look to upgrade at catcher and potentially add another big bat to the lineup if the right deal presents itself, they mostly need a closer. They have been unable to consistently finish games out all season long.
If Chicago had been able to win games that they led late throughout the season, their record would be completely different.
Assuming the Cubs do decide to prioritize a closer, there are a few very good options available on the trade market.
A few of the names that they should look at are Kyle Finnegan, Mason Miller, and Tanner Scott. All three players would be instant upgrades and help Chicago compete for a postseason berth.
Miller, one of the best overall players that has been rumored as a possible trade candidate, is unlikely to be moved. The Cubs would have to pony up a massive trade offer to convince the Oakland Athletics to move him. He is a very unlikely trade target.
Scott is a player who many teams around the league are targeting. He's expected to be moved, but he also woould be a relatively high-priced option. Despite the high price tag, Chicago should have interest.
Finally, Finnegan would be a perfect target for the Cubs. He has another year left on his deal as well, which would give Chicago their closer for the 2025 season.
No matter which name the Cubs choose to target, the closer position should be their main priority. Adding other pieces would be great, but they have to exit the deadline with the ability to close out wins.
Any of these three options would be ideal.