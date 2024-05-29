Pair of Chicago Cubs Pitchers Dominate in Rehab Assignments
When multiple pitchers on the Chicago Cubs went down with injuries, there was concern this would cause them to fall off because they would have to rely on some secondary arms.
Instead, it's been their offense who has caused the problems while their pitching staff continues to be the bright spot of this team.
That was highlighted by a sensational performance from their rising star rookie as the Cubs were able to earn an important victory in extra innings on Tuesday.
While that was happening, though, two of their expected contributors were on a rehab assignment with their Triple-A affiliate, and completely dominated.
Jordan Wicks, who has been on the injured list since April 25 with a left forearm strain, threw 3 1/3 innings where he only gave up one run on one hit while striking out five batters. That was his second straight rehab start and he's looking like he's on the verge of making his return to the MLB.
After the left-hander exited the game, Chicago's injured reliever Daniel Palenica was called upon. He also pitched well, throwing a scoreless frame where he allowed just one hit and struck out three, marking his second consecutive outing without allowing a run.
Both pitchers are expected to make their return in June, something that will certainly be welcomed by the Cubs as they wait for their offense to give them a boost.
As far as Wicks goes, manager Craig Counsell said he's going to make another start in Triple-A before deciding to recall him. They're "trying to be cautious" in his recovery, evidenced by him still not returning despite being eligible to come off the 15-day IL a couple weeks ago.
The 24-year-old's MRI revealed no structural damage, so it's all about building up his arm to make his return and ensure there are no issues going forward.
Once both of them are back in the mix, Chicago should be getting closer to returning to full strength, something they haven't been for the majority of the season.